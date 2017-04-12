Plum City hosts mock accident ahead of prom
At Plum City High School, students and area firefighters, deputies and emergency response teams put on a realistic mock car crash Friday, April 7 to show students the dangers of distracted and drunk driving.
The scenario featured an accident between two cars; one driver was drunk, the other looking at their phone.
Pierce County D.A.R.E. officer Allen Wojcik spoke to students after the accident about the importance of staying safe on the roads and how these issues aren't just ones that affect students, but adults as well.