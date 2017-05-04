Mr. Clifton: LeRoy Peterson reflects on 46 years in government

Peterson, 90, is more familiar with the Town of Clifton than the back of his hand. Ask him about any street or road in Clifton, he'll tell you. Peterson is also one of the few remaining people who can recall Angel Hill School in Clifton, a small school that's since been torn down.

For 46 years, more than half of his life, Peterson has been on the Clifton Town Board. For 17 years, Peterson has been on the Pierce County Board.

Before he was a board member, Peterson was on the Clifton Planning Commission but can't remember the exact dates. Although, Peterson said he was on the planning commission when zoning first started.

Over the years, Peterson has enjoyed his time on both boards, but admits to finding it difficult sometimes.

"Not near as much fun as it used to be," Peterson said. "We get a lot of residents have moved in here over the last 30 years."

Peterson cites issues like the Vineyard Community Church, where there were many people opposed to the decision of the church moving.

Trying to handle the emotions of his constituents and doing his due-diligence as a board member is a constant battle for Peterson.

"It's difficult, but I always assume we have to go by our regulations, our ordinances that we have set up," Peterson said.

There was a time that Peterson considered not running anymore; it was 2006 and he lost his election for the Pierce County Board after serving for 10 years. Peterson was discouraged by not winning and in 2009, his wife Mary Alice passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Peterson and Mary Alice met in 1945 and they married in 1950. Peterson remembers how much fun it was to be around Mary Alice and how she was "someone to chum around with."

The couple had a big family, with six children. Peterson said laughing, "it just came," on having a large family.

Peterson remembers his wife as "thrifty," a trait he feels he possesses as well due to growing up poor.

For 60 years, Peterson has lived in his Clifton home. It's a farm as well, but Peterson gave those duties over to his children years ago.

In the back of the house, before you hit the field behind and near the house, there's a garden. This was Mary Alice's favorite place, where she grew, tended to, and picked fruits and vegetables for the family.

"She was a gardener," Peterson said. "She always loved that garden. Did a lot of work on that garden."

The garden hasn't fallen by the wayside with Peterson's second son, Roger, still keeping it up with the help of his own son.

When his wife passed away, Peterson decided to make a run at County Board again in 2010.

"Well, I probably would've never looked back on it in 2010, but then I lost my wife in 2009," Peterson said. "Then I thought, 'you can't just sit in the house and look at the walls.' I thought it'd be better to get out and be with all the people."

For how much longer Peterson will be involved in government he can't say, with his decision being centered around his health.

"As long as I'm able and my mind is still good, I'd do it," Peterson said. "When it's time to quit, I'll know when it's time to quit."

So for a while longer Pierce County has Peterson around, overseeing the latest zoning changes and being an experienced voice on multiple boards.

He'll be present every fourth Tuesday of the month in Ellsworth and every third Monday in Clifton, making sure things run smoothly.

Peterson also meets with some of his friends five days a week in River Falls over coffee. He says sometimes there are two people or as many as nine. So look for a group of older men swapping stories and telling tales.

Stop by and say hello to Mr. Clifton, ask him where County Road QQ meets 754th Avenue and 1170th Street. He'll know.