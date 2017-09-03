Johnson joins Ellsworth Chiropractic

"I saw what it did for me and my family," Johnson said. "I wanted to do something that had a positive impact on people and I just kind of fell into chiropractic."

Johnson recently joined the staff of Ellsworth Chiropractic and has enjoyed her time thus far meeting with people.

Originally from the small town of Phillips, Johnson met Dr. Gayle Nissen, owner of Ellsworth Chiropractic, through her cousin. Johnson said she stayed connected with Nissen and wanted to be a part of her practice someday.

As far as an age range goes, Johnson will help anyone, whether they're 100 or, like her, two-weeks-old; she's here to help.

This is Johnson's first job out of doctorate school; she graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn. Someday, Johnson hopes to buy into the Ellsworth Chiropractic business.

Johnson's advice for aspiring chiropractic dreams: get a mentor or two.

"I would say build a group of mentors that you can rely on when you have questions or problems," Johnson said.