Bob Manor: A life riding

On June 29, the 80-year-old competitor had two stents placed in his heart after going to the hospital with excruciating chest pain.

"I told her (his wife) something's terribly wrong," Manor said.

JoAnn, Bob's wife of 57 years, called the hospital and got him there quickly.

After the stents were placed, Bob came down with an infection and had a PICC line in receiving antibiotics. A PICC line is used for long-term intravenous (IV) antibiotics, nutrition or medications, and for blood draws.

"I've had a lot of pain in my life and that's the worst pain I've ever had," Bob said. "I got up in the middle of the night and couldn't move my fingers...Couldn't move my hand. In fact, my doctor, after I said that said if I would've waited two more days, I would've come in here feet first."

According to the Manors, Bob's infection was so severe, doctors contemplated cutting his arm off. Luckily, that was avoided.

Bob hadn't even been on a horse until Aug. 1. He had only been in two shows since June.

While in the hospital Bob could only think about one thing: getting back on the horse.

"He got on his horse and he went to the finals and I didn't think he should," JoAnn said. "But he did. And he won."

In similar Bob fashion, the following Monday after winning the championship, Bob showed the nurses and doctors, who had recently told him to stay away from barrel racing, his top prize.

When it comes to riding, Bob's never had nerves. Not when he had to break in horses bareback as a teenager. Not even his first couple competitions. Now though, Bob was nervous and had to wear a helmet due to his blood thinner medication.

"It really felt weird...Everything just wasn't balanced like it was supposed to be," Bob said.

Bob is a modest man. He doesn't boast about his various awards that could likely fill an entire house, paychecks from his winnings, or even how he's bred his prized horse. But Bob wanted this win. And he's proud too.

"I was so happy when I won that down there," Bob said. "Boy, I'm telling ya."

Bob didn't even know he won; after his daughter and others approached him, it finally sunk in.

The 80-year-old was the oldest in his class, by a wide margin according to the Manors.

Bob's training isn't complicated, a mixture of walking his horses through his woods in Maiden Rock for an hour each day and the occasional barrel race or pole bending exercise. What separates him from his competitors is his respect for the animals, according to Bob.

"The biggest mistake most people make is they try to force the horse to do something the way they want to do it," Bob said. "All you got to do is pay attention to that horse's eyes and his ears. He knows how to do it, but he wants to do it his way. Just cooperate...when you argue with them that's when you get in trouble."

From Arkansaw originally, Bob and JoAnn lived in Durand for a time, farming together. Bob was a middle school teacher; he left the teaching profession to focus on his farm and to spend time with his six children.

The Manors have made a habit of attending barrel racing and pole bending events every weekend, traveling not just in Wisconsin, but all over the country. In their older age, Bob doesn't necessarily compete every time, the couple said.

Bob's resume is extensive, going to the national barrel racing convention in Georgia three times in his career, setting a pole bending record in Winona, Minn., in June with a time of 19.987, and more trophies and saddles than you can count.

At 80, Bob has no intention of slowing down. He made that clear after overcoming a major heart operation and his overall love for the competition.

He eats it. Breathes it. Loves it.

The old saying goes, you can't teach a dog new tricks. But that doesn't apply to Bob.

Bob's a champion. He doesn't need to learn anything else.