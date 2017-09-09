EHS announces Homecoming Court

The 2017 Ellsworth High School Homecoming Court has been announced. The coronation will take place Sunday, Sept. 10 at the EHS Cafetorium during the annual charity Diva Dudes pageant, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

The 2017 Ellsworth High School Homecoming Court has been announced. The coronation will take place Sunday, Sept. 10 at the EHS Cafetorium during the annual charity Diva Dudes pageant, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The court includes freshmen Breann Hamilton, Nadia Thurmes and Emily Trunkel; sophomores Grace Hallock, Emily Lofgren and Riley Schumaker; juniors Grace Groh, Emily Ray and Claire Straub; and seniors Ozzy Boigenzahn, Drake Flom, Chase Gilbertson, Nate Hinrichs, Ben Walz, Lydia Anderson, Sophia Cole, Morgan Kummer, Anna Olson and Rachael Sullivan. Photo courtesy of Alyssa Matzek