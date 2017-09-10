Recent Ellsworth graduate sings with the best

"I think you only get about, maybe 20 hours of practice before you perform," Blake said.

The choir has two performances each year: One at the Wisconsin State Convention and the other at the Wisconsin State Fair. Blake said he gets about 15 hours of practice with the choir all together before the State Convention and around eight hours before the Wisconsin State Fair.

The group performed 12 songs this year; Blake said they did 19 last year, which motivates the singers to practice on their own. Blake has had multiple solos during his tenure with the choir.

The 19-year-old has always had a passion for music. He sang in choir since middle school, went out for many plays, and joined acapella group. When Ellsworth FFA advisor Katie Christenson suggested he try out for the choir, Blake wasn't confident he'd be able to get in.

"Me, back then, I had very low self-esteem on my singing voice," Blake said. "So I didn't think I was good enough, but she kept pushing at it so I finally did it."

Blake, already a member of FFA, decided to make an audition tape and send it in.

When he found out he'd made the cut, Christenson announced it in front of his choir class. Blake said he was a little embarrassed at the time, but appreciated the sentiment.

This was the tenor's third year in the choir. Blake said he is allowed to be in the choir again next year; performers can be in the choir for five years. The choir is suffering a lack of men's voices.

"There's like three times more girls in the choir than guys," Blake said.

Blake is the only member of the choir from Pierce County; his favorite music to perform this year was from the musical "Finding Neverland." His favorite all-time piece was medley from the movie "Tarzan."

As for the future, Blake plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this winter. Blake hopes to study psychology, and of course, continue singing in choir.

A piece of advice from Blake is for applicants to "be confident", in themselves and their singing abilities.

"We call each other family," Blake said. "I'm in touch with many choir people. If you think about it, we all live in about a four hour radius...but a lot of us stay in touch. A lot of us talk about our experiences. It's a really, really fun time."

Blake continued by saying those who don't get in right away to continue sending in their audition tape.

As far as continuing onto a fourth year, Blake said he's "hoping to do it next year."