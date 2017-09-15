Seven decades later: Elmwood couple married 70 years

"My neighbor boy accused me of getting married so I'd get out of threshing," Clark said.

That was back in 1947. Fast forward 70 years and the Holts are still together, celebrating a lifetime side-by-side.

Evelyn, from Ellsworth, was working with the Pierce County Agriculture Agent while Clark was farming with his father and brother. The couple met at a dance at the Ellsworth Pavilion, when Evelyn's friend introduced the two.

"I don't know why," Evelyn said on why the friend introduced the two. "She was probably standing with him...I really don't know why."

After a short introduction, Clark asked Evelyn to dance.

"I took her home," Clark said.

"That's what you did back then," Evelyn said. "You'd meet someone at the dance, then they'd say 'do you have a ride home?' Of course you say no, if you like the guy. He takes you home. Then you neck awhile. That's how you got acquainted."

Evelyn was 20 and Clark was 23 when they met and after a year of dating, they got married at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Ellsworth.

For their honeymoon, the couple went to the Black Hills, which was the trend back-in-the-day, according to Evelyn. The honeymoon wasn't all bliss though; the couple had a to deal with a flat tire.

After living in the upstairs of his childhood home, Clark and his father built a small house on the property for the couple to live. After Clark's parents passed away, the Holts moved up to what they call "The Big House" and where they reside now.

The Holts started a family right away; Evelyn stayed home with their four children while Clark continued to farm.

The Holts can't remember any marriage advice they've received but said the biggest thing they avoid fighting over is money.

"We never really argued about money...Don't argue about money," Evelyn said.

"Not that we had lots of it," Clark said laughing.

Evelyn and Clark have spent most of their lives together, through thick and thin, for richer or poorer, and credit their connection with their relatives to be a huge help.

"We had a lot of good relative get togethers," Evelyn said.

With their children and family around them, at their cabin at Tainter Lake, the couple celebrated their milestone together. They had cake, singing, and lots of food.

When asked if they viewed their 70th anniversary as something major, the couple didn't view it as anything but life itself continuing on. Besides, they've been growing together since they first danced in Ellsworth when they were just out of their teens.