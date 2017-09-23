Matthys takes over as Wisconsin D.A.R.E. rep

Spring Valley High School sophomore Maddie Matthys was announced as the new D.A.R.E. representative in late July at the state convention, in which she had to immediately give a five-minute speech in front of all members present.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chad Koranda said Matthys' confidence and "outgoing" nature is what makes her perfect for the position, being under pressure at the state convention and coming through.

Koranda commended: "That's a heavy weight for a sophomore to do in front of a room of adults.

"She realizes the positives that can come from it, but she also right now realizes there could be some negative kickback," Koranda continued. "And she recognizes that. I think it's important when you can recognize an issue then it allows you to be able to address it."

Matthys, the daughter of Pierce County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jason Matthys, said she was approached by Pierce County Jail Administrator Lt. Steve Albarado to see if she was interested in the position.

In fact, she was.

"I just want to keep our school and our community involved in it," Matthys said.

Matthys will go to meetings, serve on the Wisconsin State D.A.R.E. Board and make public appearances at D.A.R.E. graduations in Pierce County. Matthys was at the Pierce County Fair's D.A.R.E. booth introducing herself and saying hello to residents and passersby.

Matthys' goal: Teach students around the area the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

"I'm going to help teach young kids to stay abstinent from drugs and alcohol and peer pressure. And to be leader for other kids," she said.

Matthys said she is slightly concerned over her position mixing with her normal teenage life, taking on a role that doesn't bode well with some students. Matthys is also involved with volleyball, softball, and choir at Spring Valley High School.

Matthys, though, is taking the high road on this matter by not succumbing to peer pressure. She's happy to continue living her normal life while also staying alcohol and drug free.

"Right now, a lot of kids think it's so cool to drink and try all this new stuff that's going around, but when they get older, they're going to realize that I don't want my kids doing that," Matthys said. "I feel like it can open their eyes a little bit more to how important staying away from that is."

Matthys was able to briefly speak with Maggie Enges, a 2017 Ellsworth High School graduate and previous D.A.R.E. representative for Wisconsin. Matthys said Enges encouraged her to be "outgoing."

Which is exactly how Matthys describes herself.

Koranda, who served as Pierce County's D.A.R.E. officer in 2015 and continues as the Youth Advisor, will be helping Matthys along the way, being her "go-to person." He has confidence that Matthys will be terrific in her role.

While she still has two years left of high school, Matthys said she's looked at careers in teaching or working in pediatrics. Matthys believes the leadership skills she will learn as a D.A.R.E. representative will help her in future career endeavors.

Matthys will be the D.A.R.E. representative for the rest of her high school career, until she passes the torch along to the next one, hopefully another resident of Pierce County.

For more information and updates from the Pierce County D.A.R.E. program, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PierceCountyDAREWI/.