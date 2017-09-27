Speaker talks parenting in the digital age

"We grew up in a generation where you had to learn how to craft an email and how to use online formats with communication that is positive and effective," Johnson said.

It was out of her concern as a parent that she began to look for resources on how to help her child deal with the digital world.

"I just put on my librarian hat and went to town trying to find resources online, and right away Devorah Heitner's website came up," Johnson said.

Heitner, a mother herself, is the author of a book called "Screenwise: Raising Digital Natives."

Johnson invited Heitner to River Falls. Last Wednesday, and Thursday Heitner held several talks in the community for adults, parents, kids and professionals, talking about kids and technology.

"You don't have to have a PhD in Snapchat or Minecraft to parent in the digital age," Heitner said. "I think parents should try to release themselves from guilt and really just focus on trying to learn as much as possible about their kids' online world and digital world, and understand and have empathy for that world, but not feel like they have to know every single thing."

Heitner was a professor of media studies in 2012 when she began the research that would lead her to write her book.

One of Heitner's biggest pieces of advice is to mentor kids online, rather than monitoring them.

"Even if you don't use the same apps that your child uses, you still have social wisdom," Heitner said. "You've experienced conflict resolution, being left out, other things like that, that are part of growing up."

That, she said, can help parents mentor their children online.

If parents really need help figuring out technology their kids are using,, they can ask their kids to show it to them, or talk to another adult who is more tech-savvy than them.

Another question parents often ask Heitner is when to give their kids cell phones or other devices.

"I would always tie that to independence and certain life skills as opposed to a certain age," Heitner said. "But also, you don't need to, for example, get your child a phone and give them 24/7 access."

She said a parent might want to give a child a phone for only a couple of hours during after school activities, for example.

Another thing she said parents are concerned about is not knowing with whom their kids are in contact.

Heitner encourages parents to talk with kids and see what solutions they can come up with for technology-related issues, such as trying to focus on homework while devices are present.

"Kids are really creative in their solutions to some of the challenges of living with tech," Heitner said. "That's something I really enjoy."

She also said kids are "surprisingly sharp" about what adults are doing with technology, particularly their parents.

Though technology comes with many challenges, there are also some great positives. Technology can make it easier for families who live far apart to stay connected and in touch.

"And there are some topics where it may be actually easier to talk with your teenager sometimes via text," she said.

Kids are also more likely to text a helpline if they're feeling concerned than they are to call.

More information on Heitner's book, her blog and more can be found on her website at www.raisingdigitalnatives.com.

Local reaction

Jennifer Crim, business manager of Adulteen Counseling, said she loved Heitner's presentation, especially her advice on mentoring, not monitoring.

She said she enjoyed Heitner's advice both as a professional, and as a parent of four children, three of whom are teens.

"I think it's a really positive message for parents, and helps us not to feel so afraid," she said.

Jeanne Kinney, another local parent, said she thinks the topic of kids and the digital world is a timely one.

"I think a lot of parents are wondering about how to tackle this issue," she said. "Especially since we didn't grow up with this issue. We didn't grow up with all these devices."

The library is selling copies of Heitner's book. For more information visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org.