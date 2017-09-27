Nothing like a good book

"I've always been interested in going to libraries," Enright said. "It always felt warm and comforting and I was always interested in a lot of different things."

Now, after working at six different libraries throughout her career, including a 12-year stint as the Prescott Public Library Director, she is retiring.

A lover of historical fiction, Enright said she also enjoyed illustration books. One of her favorite illustration books is "Whoever You Are" by Mem Fox, which is available for reading in the Prescott Library.

Enright originally attended Bemidji State where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. After college she moved to South Carolina, where she was involved in a car accident.

After recovering from her accident in South Carolina, Enright was getting frequent calls for substitute teaching, but not full time teaching positions, so she had an idea: go to the library.

"I thought what can I do without starting over in a different career completely," Enright said.

Enright went on to apply for a position at that same library in South Carolina, the Spartanburg County Library. For someone with experience only in going to libraries, Enright said there was a learning curve, but her new employer did exceptionally well at training.

"They were very serious about making sure the people on desk and serving the public were well trained," Enright said. "I had no idea at the time, because I'd never worked in a library, but it was a foundation for every other job I went to, just the steps they took their employees through before they released them on desk. You don't have that very much anymore."

On her first day, Enright said the library was closed due to a mold problem. Enright spent her first hours in the library taking every book of the shelves. However, she said this was actually a good thing, because it gave her the opportunity to redesign the library.

Enright said she's thoroughly enjoyed her time at the Prescott Library and said working with her wonderful team will be something she surely misses.

"The biggest thing that I like about working here is creating a team that works well together," Enright said. "That's what I'll miss the most."

Enright, while working in Washington County, Minnesota, was living in Prescott, but she was familiar with the area before living there. Enright said her grandfather had a cottage on Lake Street and she remembers learning how to swim there during the summers.

"I always loved coming to Prescott," Enright said.

She felt the job was a perfect fit when it came available.

Thus far, Enright doesn't have a lot planned for retirement. She plans on traveling, spending time with her 3-year-old granddaughter and, of course, finding some good books. She's mulling over reading "Atlas Shrugged" since she's a fan of Ayn Rand.

A major highlight of Enright's career has been organizing a library in the mountains of Kenya in Moto at the Moto Hope Mission

Enright said her sister told her about the opportunity after she went to Kenya to fit students with glasses. Enright's sister said they needed help setting up a library, where she had to organize books—in Swahili.

"First I needed a list of the books that they were going to be ordering and about half of them were in Swahili so we would have to go into Google translate to figure out how to categorize them," Enright said.

Enright was able to go to Moto as well, where they worked hard the almost two weeks she was there. The school still stands today.

All in all, Enright said she'll miss the library life, and said maybe someday she'll be back. Enright even said she'd be up for going back to Moto to see how things are going.

The public can wish Enright well at an open house celebration from 4-7 p.m. at the library on Sept. 28. All are welcome to join and send Enright off onto travels and, of course, a good book or two.

For now there is no replacement for Enright, but she says she has faith that whoever they hire will do a fantastic job.