    It's Homecoming in Spring Valley

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 11:55 a.m.
    The Spring Valley Homecoming Pep Fest not only had entertaining skits Thursday, Sept. 28, but hosted the coronation as well. Pictured are freshmen homecoming court members Larissa Stark and Nathan Fesenmaier; sophomores Morgan Rustad and Aaron Borgerding; juniors Camryn Wegner and Braedon Dumond; seniors Kallie Stone and Jarod Rielly, Carley Laffin and Zacc Larson, Destiny Williams and Tyler Leach; Queen Brianna O’Brien and King Sergio Rivero. Photo courtesy of Jenny Boche.

    The Homecoming parade will take place at 2:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 downtown Spring Valley.

    The Football Booster Club will host a meet and greet for all SV alumni at 6 p.m. at the football field. Honored that night will be alumni who graduated in the decades of “the 7s” during halftime when the Cards take on Altoona at 7 p.m.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
