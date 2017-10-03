Search
    Blue Devils Homecoming court features 14 seniors

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 12:48 p.m.
    The 2017 Plum City Homecoming Court has 14 seniors this year. Front row (from left to right): Hope Borst, Jessica Martin, Madelyn Schellhas, Ellie Funk, Tayler Whipple, Hailey Eggenberger, and Breida Torres. Back row (from left to right): Morgan Traynor, Luke Longsdorf, Carson Heath, Antonio Diaz, Alijah Reinhardt, David Rasmussen, and Tanner Luhmann. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia

    It's homecoming week at Plum City High School, with 14 seniors on the court.

    A bonfire was scheduled at Legion Park Tuesday, Oct. 3 after the Plum City volleyball game to crown the 2017 king and queen for the week's festivities. Members of the court include Hope Borst, Jessica Martin, Madelyn Schellhas, Ellie Funk, Tayler Whipple, Hailey Eggenberger, Breida Torres, Morgan Traynor, Luke Longsdorf, Carson Heath, Antonio Diaz, Alijah Reinhardt, David Rasmussen and Tanner Luhmann.

    The week will consist of fun activities including dodgeball, an eating contest, and a lip syncing contest before the Pep Fest on Thursday, Oct. 5.

    The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves football team will take on Flambeau at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at Plum City High School.

    Plum City, Homecoming, Wisconsin
    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
