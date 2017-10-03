Blue Devils Homecoming court features 14 seniors
It's homecoming week at Plum City High School, with 14 seniors on the court.
A bonfire was scheduled at Legion Park Tuesday, Oct. 3 after the Plum City volleyball game to crown the 2017 king and queen for the week's festivities. Members of the court include Hope Borst, Jessica Martin, Madelyn Schellhas, Ellie Funk, Tayler Whipple, Hailey Eggenberger, Breida Torres, Morgan Traynor, Luke Longsdorf, Carson Heath, Antonio Diaz, Alijah Reinhardt, David Rasmussen and Tanner Luhmann.
The week will consist of fun activities including dodgeball, an eating contest, and a lip syncing contest before the Pep Fest on Thursday, Oct. 5.
The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves football team will take on Flambeau at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at Plum City High School.