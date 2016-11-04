The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny conditions and highs in the low 60s through Sunday in Grand Forks and across northwest Minnesota. There's a slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon.

How the weather affects deer movement remains to be seen, but there's a school of thought the animals are less active in warmer weather.

At any rate, hunters won't have to worry about freezing.

Here's some deer news you can use as opener approaches:

DNR: Register deer

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource reminds deer hunters in the state to register deer before processing, before antlers are removed and within 48 hours after taking the animal. Deer can be registered by phone, Internet or in person, with details available at mndnr.gov/gameregistrationhelp. In-person registration will be required in deer permit areas 339 to 349 in southeast Minnesota.

North Dakota doesn't require hunters to register deer.

Projected harvest

The Minnesota DNR is projecting this year's total deer harvest will be between 165,000 and 185,000 deer. Minnesota hunters last year shot slightly more than 159,000 deer. More info: www.mndnr.gov/deer.

N.D. mule deer numbers rise

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department's fall mule deer survey indicates mule deer had another good year of fawn production.

Biologists counted 3,003 mule deer in the annual aerial survey in October, up from 2,157 in 2015. The buck-to-doe ratio of 0.48 is higher than the long-term average of 0.43 bucks per doe and 0.42 in 2015. The fawn-to-doe ratio of 0.90, which was 0.84 in 2015, is the same as the long-term average.

Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for Game and Fish in Dickinson, N.D., said the mule deer population continues to recover nicely after the devastating winters of 2008 through 2010. This was the third consecutive year of fawn production near or above the long-term average.

"This year's good fawn production has the potential to result in a nice population increase next spring, depending on the severity of the winter," Stillings said.

The fall aerial survey, conducted specifically to study demographics, covers 24 study areas and 306.3 square miles in western North Dakota. Biologists also survey the same study areas in the spring of each year to determine population abundance.

Deer: The animal

— Adult female white-tailed deer weigh about 145 pounds, and males weigh about 170 pounds.

— The biggest white-tailed deer recorded in Minnesota was a 500-pound buck.

— A whitetail's home range is about 1 square mile.

Deer hunting

— There are nearly 500,000 firearms deer hunters in Minnesota.

— Last year, 30 percent of Minnesota firearm hunters successfully harvested a deer. About 63 percent were antlered bucks.

— 70 percent of Minnesota's firearms deer harvest typically occurs during the first three or four days of the season.

— The largest typical whitetail buck taken in Minnesota had a Boone & Crockett score of 202, shot by John Breen in 1918 near Funkley.

— Minnesota's No. 1 nontypical whitetail buck had 43 points, shot by 17-year-old Mitch Vakoch in 1974.

— According to "North Dakota Big Game Records," North Dakota's No. 1 typical whitetail buck scored 194 6/8 inches and was shot in 1994 by Kevin Bruner in Pierce County. The largest nontypical scored 254 6/8, and was taken in 1968 by Roger Ritchie in Mountrail County.

— North Dakota's top-scoring typical mule deer scored 200 0/8 and was killed in 2004 by John Stuchlik Jr. in Billings County. The highest-scoring nontypical measured 237 2/8 and was taken in 1965 by Palmer Georgeson in Golden Valley County.

Deer licenses

— In total, about 606,000 deer hunting licenses and permits (all types) were sold in 2015 in Minnesota.

— The North Dakota Game and Fish Department this year offered 49,000 deer gun tags, and all of the tags were sold.

— 97 percent of Minnesota deer licenses are sold to state residents.

— The DNR Information Center remained open 3½ hours later on the day before last year's deer opener to answer more than 1,600 telephone inquiries, most of them related to the firearms opener.