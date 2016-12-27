Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Christmas Eve showdown: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

    By Raymond Rivard on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:49 p.m.
    1 / 2
    After scoring a touchdown, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with the Packers fans. (Mike Longaecker photograph)2 / 2

    The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Dec. 24, in an NFC North Division game that not only had bragging rights on the line, but a chance to earn a shot at the NFL Playoffs.

    The Packers, who lost in September to the Vikings, had redemption on their minds and were riding a four-game winning streak.

    On the flip side, the Vikings, who had gotten off to a 5-0 start to the 2016 campaign, were hanging on by a fingernail to any playoff hopes.

    But none of that mattered once the opening kickoff was sent airborne.

    The rivalry between the Packers and Vikings may not have the longevity that the Packers versus Bears celebrate, but the two teams and their fans don't like each other much.

    That's what made this Christmas Eve game an important one, despite the fact that the Vikings were sliding quickly from contention.

    The Packers dominated this game and though the 38-25 final score may have indicated that the game was close - it wasn't. This game was over by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Jordy Nelson showed why they are two of the best in the game.

    The photographs within the slide show above were all taken by RiverTown Multimedia reporter Mike Longaecker (a longtime Vikings fan).

    Enjoy.

    Explore related topics:sportsGreen Bay PackersMinnesota VikingsLambeau FieldChristmas Eve2016NFC North Division
    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
    Advertisement