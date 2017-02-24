Update: 'Birkie' canceled, but BirkieStock is on

The American Birkebeiner is North America’s largest cross-country ski race, which runs from Cable to Hayward, Wis., and relies on a snow-covered Main Street in Hayward for the big finish. Unseasonably warm weather made that impossible, the ABSF said in a news release Friday, Feb. 24.

Not to be deterred, the governing board promptly announced a BirkieStock 2017 celebration.

“We know that the Birkie is so much more than a race to so many. Birkie skiers are passionate about the overall experience. It is in that Birkie fever spirit that we’re excited to celebrate the love of Nordic sports with skiers and spectators alike at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead,” Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, buses will begin transporting people from the Como parking lot off of Highway 63 south of Cable to the American Birkebeiner Trailhead. For those determined to ski, the trail crew is creating an estimated 5K loop.

After record high temperatures and more than 1.5 inches of rain, race officials closed the Birkie Trail from Cable to Hayward eight days ago to preserve the trail for this week’s originally planned races. Shortly thereafter, Lake Hayward was deemed unsafe for use, which caused race officials to focus contingency plans on the Birkie Trail from the American Birkebeiner Trailhead, east of Cable, to the OO Trailhead, east of Seeley, Wis.

After discussion with a wide constituency of key stakeholders including emergency and medical officials, the ABSF board said it determined the greater ski course was unsafe for a timed race. Areas of the Birkie Trail were lacking snow, icy or simply unsuitable for use.

BirkieStock will have live music 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. The On Snow Ski & Bike Demo has been moved from Sunday to Saturday

For more information, visit www.birkie.com.