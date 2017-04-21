Raider baseball swept by RF

The Raiders rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth Thursday in River Falls but couldn't overcome an early 6-0 deficit to the Wildcats. Five Raider errors led to three unearned runs for River Falls, who opened up a 6-0 lead after two innings.

Hudson scored a run in the top of the fourth when Matt Barnard singled, moved to second on a fielder's choice and scored on an error.

Max Stubbendick led off the top of the sixth with a single and Barnard reached on an error before Garrett Huhn singled to load the bases with one out. Stubbendick came home on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Devon Daulton and Joe Garcia doubled in Barnard and Huhn to make it a 6-4 game, but that's as close as Hudson could get.

Stubbendick finished with three of Hudson's six hits in the game while Max Elliott allowed six runs, three earned in 1 2/3 innings on the mound to take the loss. Sam Chase allowed just one Wildcat hit over the final 4 1/3 innings while striking out three.

Two days earlier at Grandview Park, River Falls scratched out an unearned run in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead, and plated two more runs in the top of the fifth and held on for a 3-0 victory.

Hudson threatened in the bottom of the third when Stubbendick reached on an error and moved to third on a two-out single by Barnard.

The Raiders had just two baserunners through the next three innings until a walk by Daulton, a single by Garcia and a fielder's choice put runners at second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but both runners were left stranded.

Garrett Hendricks worked the first 4 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing one earned run on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Jack Klementz allowed one run in one inning before Chase pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Barnard, Klementz, Garcia and Elliott each had singles in the loss.

The Raiders, now 1-4 overall, were scheduled to visit Eau Claire North Tuesday, April 18, before hosting the Huskies in the team's "Strike Out Cancer" game Thursday, April 20, at 4:30 p.m. at Grandview Park. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the fight against cancer.