Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Man charged with attempted murder in Farmington shooting

    UWRF extends partnership with TC Orthopedics

    By Bob Burrows Today at 12:00 p.m.

    The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Athletic Department has announced an expanded partnership with Twin Cities Orthopedics. Through this expanded partnership, TCO will support Falcon Athletics with three Certified Athletic Trainers to provide sports medicine coverage to 17 varsity sports and approximately 350 student-athletes.

    "Twin Cities Orthopedics is excited and proud to expand our Sports Medicine services at UW-River Falls and continue our long-standing partnership with such an exceptional institution," said Adam Buchalski, Manager of Sports Medicine at Twin Cities Orthopedics

    The announcement builds on an existing relationship in which UWRF and TCO (formerly through St. Croix Orthopaedic) have partnered for 40 years to provide orthopedic care to Falcon student-athletes.

    "We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Twin Cities Orthopedics to provide quality sports medicine coverage to our student-athletes," said interim athletic director Crystal Lanning. "Our relationship dates back to a partnership established in the 1970s between former UWRF Head Athletic Trainer Gary Eloranta and St. Croix Orthopaedic co-founder Dr. Bob Meisterling, and we are thrilled to see this partnership expand to include athletic training services."

    Dr. Jason Dieterle, Team Physician for UW-River Falls, Twin Cities Orthopedics added, "I have been fortunate to be the team physician for UW-River Falls for the last few years. This partnership only strengthens the commitment by myself and TCO to provide top level care to student-athletes now and in the future. This partnership, in combination with the new Falcon Center, will continue the momentum of UW-River Falls being a top destination for student-athletes in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities area."

    Explore related topics:sportsfalconsUWRFRiver Fallswisconsin
    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
    Advertisement
    randomness