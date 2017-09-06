UWRF extends partnership with TC Orthopedics

"Twin Cities Orthopedics is excited and proud to expand our Sports Medicine services at UW-River Falls and continue our long-standing partnership with such an exceptional institution," said Adam Buchalski, Manager of Sports Medicine at Twin Cities Orthopedics

The announcement builds on an existing relationship in which UWRF and TCO (formerly through St. Croix Orthopaedic) have partnered for 40 years to provide orthopedic care to Falcon student-athletes.

"We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Twin Cities Orthopedics to provide quality sports medicine coverage to our student-athletes," said interim athletic director Crystal Lanning. "Our relationship dates back to a partnership established in the 1970s between former UWRF Head Athletic Trainer Gary Eloranta and St. Croix Orthopaedic co-founder Dr. Bob Meisterling, and we are thrilled to see this partnership expand to include athletic training services."

Dr. Jason Dieterle, Team Physician for UW-River Falls, Twin Cities Orthopedics added, "I have been fortunate to be the team physician for UW-River Falls for the last few years. This partnership only strengthens the commitment by myself and TCO to provide top level care to student-athletes now and in the future. This partnership, in combination with the new Falcon Center, will continue the momentum of UW-River Falls being a top destination for student-athletes in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities area."