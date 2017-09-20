East Metro All-Stars finish second at regional

The East Metro All-Stars placed second in the regional, held Sept. 9 and 10 at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee. East Metro finished with a 2-1 team record, second to Cog Hill Ravines that was 3-0. Five of the players on the team are from Woodbury: Carter Spalding (age 12), Parker Sands (age 11), Justin Luan (age 12), Cole Witherow (age 12) and Boden Methven (age 10). Also on the team are Oakdale's Luke Walker (age 13), River Falls' Ava Salay (age 12), Hudson's Brady Gilbert (age 12), Vadnais Heights' Camden O'Malley (age 12) and Lake Elmo's Zeke Roberts (age 10).