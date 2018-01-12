The Falcons topped the Cobbers, 10-4, Friday, Jan. 5, before matching that goal total with a 10-3 win Saturday, Jan. 6.

Carly Moran and Callie Hoff scored two goals each and Haley Nielsen, Sam Young, Maddy Illikainen and Kara Torkelson had a goal and assist apiece in Friday night's 10-4 victory. Hailey Herdine and Jessie Anderson also scored while Angie Hall finished with 17 saves. UWRF outshot Concordia, 45-21.

Saturday Hoff had two goals and an assist, Young scored twice and Moran, Jessica Bird and Madi Nolan had a goal and two assists each in a 5-3 Falcon victory. Torkelson, Julia Stelljes and Kathryn Larson added a goal apiece while Tatyana Delaittre and Leighton Rockensock combined for 14 saves in net.

UWRF, now 9-4-1 overall, will host a pair of games against Northland College Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 13, at 2:05 p.m. at Hunt Arena. They will host St. Norbert College Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 5:05 p.m.

Men skate past Gustavus

Peter Karavos' power play goal 7:15 into the third period proved to be the game winner in the Falcon men's hockey team's 3-1 victory over Gustavus Adolphus Saturday night, Jan. 6, at Hunt Arena.

The Falcons improved to 5-9-1 heading into a home matchup with the University of St. Thomas Tuesday, Jan. 9. They will hit the road for a pair of games this weekend, Friday, Jan. 12 at St. Olaf College and Saturday, Jan. 13, at Bethel.

Joe Druplak's goal 11:30 into the first period was the only goal of the game before Gustavus knotted the score 1:35 into the third period.

Gustavus was awarded a penalty shot with the Falcons on a power play seven minutes into the third period but shot wide. Moments later Karavos tapped in a puck that was sitting on the goal line to put UWRF up 2-1. Cayden Cahill added an empty net goal just before the final horn to make the final 3-1.

UWRF goalie Zach Quinn finished with 24 saves, including 10 in the third period, as the Gusties outshot the Falcons, 25-24.

Women's hoops opens 2-0 in WIAC

Senior guard Brynn Liljander hit a buzzer beating three-pointer to lift the UW-River Falls women's basketball team to a 2-0 start in WIAC play with a 51-48 victory over 12th-ranked UW-Whitewater Saturday, Jan. 6, at Page Arena at Falcon Center.

The Falcons kicked off conference play with a 58-53 win at UW-Stevens Point Wednesday, Jan. 3, to improve to 11-2 overall.

Liljander's three-pointer capped an 18-11 fourth quarter run for the Falcons Saturday against the Warhawks. UWRF trailed 37-33 after three and trailed by five, 46-41, with 5:28 remaining before tying the score, 46-46, on a pair of free throws by Liljander with 2:26 left. After each team hit a pair of free throws to keep the score tied, Liljander hit the game-winner as time expired to give her a team-high 22 points on the night.

Three nights earlier Liljander scored 12 points and Anna Rollag added 11 points off the bench in a 58-53 conference opening win at Stevens Point.

The Falcons will visit UW-Platteville Wednesday, Jan. 10 before hosting 14th-ranked UW-Oshkosh Saturday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. at Page Arena.