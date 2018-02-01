Rosemount cheerleading are state champions

Their competition season runs nearly the entire year, starting in April and going into February. On top of competitions, the team are the ones you see cheering at football games. Head coach Sally Holman said that the most challenging part of the routines are the stunts they perform and making sure her athletes stay as safe as possible, but the best is when they are able to incorporate and execute the new stunts they have worked on.

"The biggest thing is stunting," she said. "We're always super proud of the stunts that we do."

Varsity is made up of 20 cheerleaders: Bria Felix, Alex Wolf, Léa Payette, Tsola Onesirosan, Grace Knoll, Jaclyn Joseph, Allie Keller, Megan Petersen, Olivia Gernandt, Lauren Andren, Sunny Schaffhausen, Ashley Dwyer, Megan Casalini, Grace Walsten, Madison Zweber, Alana Ortiz, Nicole McFee, Alyssia Harshe, Abby Eller and Lyssa Billson. Their captains are Wolf and Onesirosan, both of whom are seniors along with Felix, Payette, Keller, Knoll and Joseph. Wolf, Payette and Keller have been on varsity for the past four years. Onesirosan, Knoll and Joseph were all named all-conference.

The team leaves for nationals in Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and performs Feb. 10-11.