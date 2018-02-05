Search
    Raidaires take second at state

    By Bob Burrows Today at 3:35 p.m.
    The Hudson High School Raidaires Dance Team with its trophies and awards from the State Dance Championships in La Crosse Saturday, Feb. 3. Photos courtesy of Kim Hoff2 / 3
    The Hudson High School Raidaires Dance Team took second place at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) State Dance Championships in La Crosse Saturday, Feb. 3.

    The team made Raidaires history by placing second in both Division 1 Hip Hop and Division 1 Jazz, their highest placement ever in the Jazz division.

    Three Hudson dancers also competed in the solo division and all three—junior Chloe Hoff and seniors Lizzy Hughes and Jordy Nack—were named to the Wisconsin All-State Dance Team.

    The team's parents planned a state send-off celebration early Saturday morning in the high school parking lot, complete with a Hudson Fire truck, music, treats and a good luck tunnel as they loaded the bus. You can catch all the Raidaires performances at their annual End of the Year Recital on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. in the high school gym.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
