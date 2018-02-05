Raidaires take second at state

The team made Raidaires history by placing second in both Division 1 Hip Hop and Division 1 Jazz, their highest placement ever in the Jazz division.

Three Hudson dancers also competed in the solo division and all three—junior Chloe Hoff and seniors Lizzy Hughes and Jordy Nack—were named to the Wisconsin All-State Dance Team.

The team's parents planned a state send-off celebration early Saturday morning in the high school parking lot, complete with a Hudson Fire truck, music, treats and a good luck tunnel as they loaded the bus. You can catch all the Raidaires performances at their annual End of the Year Recital on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. in the high school gym.