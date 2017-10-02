Ellsworth golfer qualifies for state championship

Feuerhelm was one of three girls who shot 87, but there were only two remaining spots left for individual state qualifiers. Because rain moved in before a playoff hole could be started, the WIAA was contacted. Based on the tiebreakers approved by the WIAA, Feuerhelm and Colfax’s Abby DeMoe get the spots in the state tournament field, while Amery senior Annie Lorsung did not.

Feuerhelm needed outstanding play on the back nine to earn her ticket to the state tournament. She shot a 46 on the front nine, but came back with a 41 on the back nine to pass several golfers.

All of Ellsworth’s girls played solidly at the sectional tournament. Sophomore Holly Carlson was in the running for state too, finishing at 94. Sophomore Anna Sweere shot a 103, freshman Ruby Straub a 107 and senior Taylor Feuerhelm a 108.

The WIAA State Girls Golf Championships will be played at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison next Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9-10.

Prescott sophomore Alexis Fredericks advanced to the sectional meet as an individual qualifier and she played a very sharp round at Frederic. She shot a 44 on the front nine and 47 on the back to finish with a 91.