East Ridge girls basketball struggles at Hastings

Edina and White Bear Lake

East Ridge trailed by just eight after the first half against Edina, 27-19. However, they could not get going in the second half and scored just four points to lose 52-23. The Raptors were led in scoring by sophomore guard Madalyn Slavin who had 12 points. Senior Meaghan Rapp added four points while sophomore Ella Stegeman and junior Ellie Swanson each had three points apiece.

The Raptors scored their most points of the season so far at home against White Bear Lake. The two teams were tied at 23 going into halftime but White Bear Lake was able to pull away in the second half behind 28 points by Courtney Crouch.

Seven different Raptors scored in the game, led by Slavin, Rapp and sophomore Kate Burns, who each had nine points. Senior Rebecca Swanson was right behind them with eight points, junior Josie Dorf added six, while Stegeman had three and Ellie Swanson had two.

Hastings

The East Ridge offense struggled the entire game against a lengthy and aggressive Hastings defense. The Raptors turned the ball over way too much as the Raiders collected 14 steals and five blocks. Those turnovers led to easy transition baskets for Hastings, who held East Ridge to just four first-half points. The Raptors trailed 33-4 headed into halftime.

The second half saw some improvement for East Ridge as they were able to get the ball into the post more consistently, but not often enough to mount a comeback and they lost 54-17.

Just five Raptors scored in the game, led by Thomas who had five points in the second half to give a spark to her team. Ellie Swanson and Rapp each had four points while Burns and Dorf both had two points.

East Ridge traveled to Mounds view on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and then hosts Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, Dec. 15.