The Woodbury resident placed seventh in the national championship race, crossing the finish line in 17 minutes, 51.9 seconds. Wolfgram, who won the Class 1A Minnesota girls' cross-country individual championship this fall, finished ahead of the state's Class 2A champion Emily Covert. The Minneapolis native Covert crossed the finish line as the ninth-place finisher in 17:58.8. Claudia Lane of Malibu, Calif., won the race with a time of 17:03.4.

"This is unlike anything I have ever experienced," Wolfgram was quoted as saying after the race. "Everyone here is elite. They treat you like celebrities. It is really cool."

Wolfgram won her second consecutive Class 1A cross-country championship this fall, pacing the rest of the field by more than 30 seconds as she finished in 17:31.6. Wolfgram won her first state title as an eighth-grader.

On Saturday, she said running in the national championship race was another significant step in her running career.

"I always dreamed about it," Wolfgram said about her accomplishments. "It was like this past weekend I was dreaming. I worked really hard so when I qualified I was not that surprised. But what I take away is a lot more confidence because I can run with those girls."