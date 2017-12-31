UWRF football: Jacobsen is named All-American

Jacobsen anchored a Falcon defensive unit that led the WIAC in rushing defense, allowing opponents just 79.8 rushing yards per game. He finished the season with 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and one pass break up.

Jacobsen served as team captain during his senior season and was also a First Team All-WIAC selection in 2016, Second Team honoree in 2015 and was honorable mention as a freshman in 2014. He was also named the Falcon's Co-Defensive MVP this season. Jacobsen finished his career at UWRF with 112 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks and 3 blocked kicks.