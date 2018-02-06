PHOTOS: Youth gymnasts shine
The River Falls Gymnastics Club Teams had outstanding showings in their last two meets.
The teams traveled to Austin, Minn. for an 11-team invitational Jan. 27 and all three teams posted season high scores with a handful of individuals earning their highest all-around scores of the season. Team 1 Equinox scored 132.35 to place first in its division, Team 2 Eclipse scored 123.95 and Team 3 Super Novas scored 118.9 to place first in its division.
On Jan. 21 the teams competed at in invitational in La Crosse with Team 1 placing first, Team 2 second and Team 3 first.
This past weekend at a 16-team invitational in Cottage Grove, Minn., Team 1 Equinox finished in first place, Team 2 Eclipse took fifth place and Team 3 Super Novas finished in sixth place.