    PHOTOS: Youth gymnasts shine

    By Bob Burrows Today at 11:25 a.m.
    Members of the River Falls Gymnastics Club's Team 2 Eclipse show off the hardware they won at a meet in Austin, Minn. Jan. 27. In front row from left are Rachel Everson, Madeline Simpson and Grace Posthuma. In back are Regan Schult, Ella Pierce, Ella Hawkins and Kayleigh Volkman. 1 / 3
    Members of the River Falls Gymnastics Club's Team 1 Equinox pose with their first place trophy in Austin, Minn. Jan. 27. Team members include, in front, Emily Warren and Evie Carlson. Middle row from left, Ava Wilbur, Ava Jensen, Lexi Epstein and Maddi Fish. At top, Sophy Haydon and Rylee Sabelko. Photos courtesy of Erin Singel 2 / 3
    Members of the River Falls Gymnastics Club's Team 3 Super Novas display the medals they won at a meet in Austin, Minn. Jan. 27. In front row from left are Lila Wilber, Addison Schultz, Sophia Jensen and Avery Singel. In back is Lily Langer. Not pictured is Addison Loe. 3 / 3

    The River Falls Gymnastics Club Teams had outstanding showings in their last two meets.

    The teams traveled to Austin, Minn. for an 11-team invitational Jan. 27 and all three teams posted season high scores with a handful of individuals earning their highest all-around scores of the season. Team 1 Equinox scored 132.35 to place first in its division, Team 2 Eclipse scored 123.95 and Team 3 Super Novas scored 118.9 to place first in its division.

    On Jan. 21 the teams competed at in invitational in La Crosse with Team 1 placing first, Team 2 second and Team 3 first.

    This past weekend at a 16-team invitational in Cottage Grove, Minn., Team 1 Equinox finished in first place, Team 2 Eclipse took fifth place and Team 3 Super Novas finished in sixth place.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
