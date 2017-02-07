Search
    Prescott dance: Love triumphant at state

    By Jalen Knuteson on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:53 p.m.
    Prescott head coach Sam Schoen and Emma Carlson celebrate on Saturday at the state dance competition in La Crosse. (Photo courtesy of Riley Dorau)

    They did it again.

    After winning the jazz title last year for the first time since 2011, the Prescott dance team went to La Crosse and came home with another Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches State Dance title for their Division 2 jazz performance Saturday, Feb. 4.

    Maddie Horn (center), Paige Payne (right) and Kaitlyn Timmins celebrate at state. (Photo courtesy of Riley Dorau)The Cardinals were followed by Onalaska and New Berlin Eisenhower in the top three.

    Prescott also earned second place for their Division 4 pom performance. The only team that was better than the Cardinals was Little Chute.

    “It was a great day,” head coach Samantha Schoen said. “The girls always have some nerves seeing the floor for the first time, however this year was different. I saw no fear in their eyes approaching the floor for pom.

    “They killed it.”

    Seniors Paige Payne and Kaitlyn Timmins each were honored with all-state honors for their solo routines.

    This state title is the team's second under Schoen, who is in her second year of coaching. The jazz routine was choreographed by coach Kaitlyn Jerrick to a dramatic cover of the song “I Will Wait” originally published by Mumford & Sons.

    Kaitlyn Jerrick and junior Sam Matzek reacting immediately following the jazz performance. (Photo courtesy of Riley Dorau)“They were more than ready to see the floor for jazz, to perform a dance they absolutely love,” Schoen said. “They performed this routine the best they ever have and knew it themselves having tears in their eyes when leaving the floor.”

    Ellsworth qualified for the pom competition and finished in 12th place. Maggie Harrington also earned all-state honors as a soloist.

    Riley Dorau contributed photos to bolster coverage.

