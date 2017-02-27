Almost 24 hours after losing one match shy of the state finals in their weight classes, it seems cruel that Lantz, Strom, and Matzek had to return to the mat; but they did, and with success.

“Coach always says that it’s almost harder to win third (place) than first (place),” Lantz said. “I always tell myself if you can win always get the next best thing.

“After I lost it was really hard come back and to even want to wrestle today. It was hard to even sleep last night.”

Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek was proud of how the wrestlers came back today and competed.

“It was a good day overall,” Matzek said. “Guys came back and wrestled hard. It’s a tough round. Guys came out and wrestled with guts and grit.”

Lantz came back and won a 3-1 decision in the consolation semifinals against Medford junior Kolten Hanson and then defeated Greendale Martin Luther senior Mikey Rohleder by a 13-6 decision.

Even after climbing back on the mat and winning, the South Dakota State wrestling commit was still dejected about losing in the semifinals to Oconto Falls senior Nate Trepanier (45-1) on Friday, Feb. 24.

“I’m definitely not (over it),” Lantz said. “I’m never really satisfied unless I’m on top. Me and my dad talked and he said, you hate the sport so bad but you love it because it does things for you that nothing else can do.”

“It sucks, but I’ve got five more years of wrestling, so I’m starting over. I have more wrestling.”

Owen Matzek lost his first match in the consolation semifinals, 2-0, and then won the fifth-place match, 4-2.

Skelton won a 3-2 decision in the consolation quarterfinals, a 7-3 decision in the semifinals, before losing a 1-0 decision in the third-place match.

Strom bounced back eagerly with a career-long goal in mind, putting his name on the Jack Radabaugh Wall of Ellsworth State Champions.

“Today was a little rough, but one of my goals was to get on the wall, the Jack Radabaugh Wall,” Strom said. “It was exciting to do that.

“It was hard to bounce back from getting your butt kicked, but you have to go out there and want it more.”