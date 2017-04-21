Raiders sweep True Team Invite

Bailee Dierks was a double-winner on the girls' side and George Bond, Cole Causby and Paul Sparstad won one event each for the boys to lead the host Raiders to a sweep of the team titles at the 8-team meet.

Both teams literally ran away from the competition with the girls compiling a total of 884 points, 140 points more than second place Eau Claire North, and the boys finishing with 837, 126.5 ahead of runner-up Osceola.

Dierks won the girls' 100 meter hurdles in 15.29 seconds and the 300 meter hurdles in 48.1 while teaming up with Lucy Fashingbauer, Kady Kochendorfer and Lexi LeFever for a first place time of 1 minute, 47.01 seconds in the 4x200 meter relay, currently the fifth fastest time in the state.

LeFever also won the 200 meter dash in 25.99 seconds, the sixth fastest time in Division 1 this season.

Rachel Ball boosted the girls' team score with a first place time of 11:50.26 in the 3200 meter run while Emma Filipiak was third in 11:57.89.

The Raiders swept the top two spots in the high jump with Casey Holmes and Sammy Johnson each clearing 5-feet while Shayla Wallin added a fifth place jump of 4-10. Hudson's girls also finished one-two in the triple jump with Izzy Hanson totaling 33-05.75 and Kelli Anderson 32-02.5. Emma Newman took first in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.

In addition to Dierks' sweeping the hurdle races, Kaleigh Sansone took third in the 100 hurdles in 17.6 seconds and Julia Bennet was third in the 300 hurdles in 52.89.

The Raiders also piled up points with three of the top four finishers in the 800 meter run and long jump. In the 800, Emmy Farago was second in 2:35.9, Anna Czupryna took third in 2:37.45, and Sarah Czupryna placed fourth in 2:37.75. Anna Wilgren led Hudson in the long jump with a second place leap of 16-04.5 and Fashingbauer was second with 16-00.25 while Hanson took third with 15-11.5.

The Raiders also got a boost from Lauren Ichel and Farago in the 1600 meter run with Ichel placing third in 5:35.08 and Farago fourth in 5:36.28.

On the boys' side, Bond led a one-two Hudson sweep in the boys' 1600 meter run with a first place time of 4:37.6 with George Halunen placing second in 4:42.13. Causby cleared a personal best 6-1 to win the high jump while Andrew Kendhammer placed third with 5-8. Sparstad won the long jump with a leap of 20-07.5 and Elijah Ondrusik was third with 19-01.5.

The Raiders had three of the top six times in the boys' 200 meter dash. Thomas Newell was fourth in 23.61 seconds, Mitchell Hockbein took fifth in 23.63 and Sparstad placed sixth in 23.75.

Derek Bates was second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.14 seconds and Carter Maack took third in 16.21, while Bates was also second in the 300 meter hurdles in 44.15.

Andrew Osterhues contributed a third place distance of 38-11 in the triple jump while Anthony Soukup was fourth with 38-10.75.

The Raiders will compete at the Minnesota-Wisconsin Border Battle Invitational at River Falls High School this Friday, April 21.