Cross country: Numbers down, goals realistic

Kris Flesberg said this year will be a smaller group, but the focus will still be the exact same as it always has been: have fun and help the kids achieve their goals.

Last year, the Wolves nearly sent two runners to state for the girls. They settled with just sending Kassye Todd as a junior, her second trip to the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Wolves began their cross country season in Boyceville, a flat course which helps the runners ease into the competitive season.

"I have some good memories there," Todd said. "I've had a few good times there, so it's a great place to get the season started."

As far as personal goal setting goes, EPC will return to Boyceville again for the sectional cross country meet on the same course.

"That's great because it gives us a chance to see exactly how far they've come," Flesberg said. "Kids are going to get a good time because it's really flat, so they can go fast."

So, with low numbers, how are things different?

"It's a lot quieter, for sure," Todd said. "But we still have jokesters around."

"We have to keep focussed on more personal goals this year," Flesberg said of the differences. "Obviously, we only have six runners, so we can't get a team to state."