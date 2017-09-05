A couple rough holes taint Panthers' round

It wasn't that the Panthers played badly, according to Ellsworth coach Carson Huppert. He said one or two holes gave the appearance that the Panthers had an off day. He used Erica Feuerhelm as an example. She tied for third place in the match with a 48. She managed the 48 despite taking a 12 on one hole. If she gets a five on that hole, she would have tied for medalist honors.

"A couple holes did us in," Huppert said.

Holly Carlson shot a 50 for the Panthers, with Taylor Feuerhelm at 55, Anna Sweere at 59 and Jadyn Erickson at 66. The fourth place finish dropped the Panthers into third place in the conference standings, one point behind Amery. Carlson ranks fourth in the conference individual points standings, with Taylor Feuerhelm in sixth.

Huppert said he wants the girls to learn from this round because the important part of the season is still ahead.

"We need to learn to minimize the damage," Huppert said. "Our number one goal is to get to state."

Prescott's girls showed some progress in Thursday's match, but so did the other teams in the bottom of the standings. The Cards got their score down to 235, but finished eighth in the team standings.

Alexis Fredericks again led Prescott, with her 48 score tying for third place. Jillian Boles finished at 59, Laura Pryor at 62 and Gigi Gangl at 66.

Tuesday at Pheasant Hills

This was a non-conference 18-hole match and the Ellsworth girls played well. Erica Feuerhelm took second overall, behind a Stanley-Boyd player, with her 86 score, which included a 42 on the back nine. Carlson finished at 95. Taylor Feuerhelm finished at 104, but she showed progress in shooting a 49 on the back nine.

Anna Sweere finished at 116 and Jaydn Erickson, in her first varsity match, shot a 121.

"Jadyn is getting better and better every day. She's a hockey player so she's got a natural swing," Huppert said.

MBC schedule

The golfers will be playing on back-to-back days this week. Prescott hosts Wednesday's match at Clifton Highlands Golf Club. The golfers will be back at Pheasant Hills on Thursday, Sept. 7.