Panthers working on team mindset

The Panthers lost a pair of dual matches last week. They lost 7-0 against a powerful Lake City team Tuesday, Aug. 29 and they lost a Middle Border Conference match at Amery last Thursday, 5-2.

Next up for the Panthers are a pair of road events. They will play an MBC dual on Thursday at New Richmond. The Panthers will play in a quad tournament at Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday, with Amery and Ashland the other two teams involved.

One of the main highlights to the Panthers' play last week was the work of the two doubles team of Riley Schumaker and Sophia Cole. Against Lake City, they dropped the opening set 6-0, but came back to win the second set 6-3. The third set was a well-played battle with Lake City winning 6-3.

"It was nice for the team to see lots of strong players like Lake City has," Olson said.

The two doubles team also produced one of the wins in Thursday's match at Amery. This was a decisive win, with the Panther duo posting a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Also winning for Ellsworth on Thursday was Anna Olson at one singles. She also was clearly better this day, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Mattie Beck also gave a hearty effort in the two singles match for Ellsworth. She lost, but both sets were filled with long points. Amery won 7-6, 6-4.

Coach Olson said the girls are continuing to improve and that progress they need to stay engaged in furthering their improvement.

"Mindset is critical at this point of the season and in the next week. We will be working on getting the team refocused to win a few more dual matches before conference and the subsectionals," she said.