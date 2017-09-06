Ping won the girls' race with a time of 17 minutes, 45 seconds at St. Olaf College. Wolfgram was the second-place finisher as she crossed the finish line in 18:04.

Wolfgram was the top finisher from area schools in the St. Olaf High School Showcase. Ping, who is also a freshman, is back at Winona Cotter after reportedly spending the last year in Utah.

Ping won the 2015 Class 1A cross-country title while Wolfgram won last year's championship as an eighth-grader.

The Math and Science Academy girls' did not have enough runners to score as a team, but the boys' team finished in 22nd place. Sophomore Harris Anderson finished 10th with a time of 17:00 to lead the Math and Science Academy boys' team.

East Ridge

The East Ridge boys' cross country team lead area squads by placing ninth.

Junior Joseph Reimann led the boys' varsity runners by finishing ninth overall with a time of 16 minutes, 59 seconds. Reimann qualified for the Class 2A state meet last season as a sophomore.

Other top-five finishers included Ryan Imse (17:41), Landon Carney (18:13), Eric Gramer (18:18) and Michael Kenney (18:21).

The East Ridge girls' cross country team finished 14th as senior Abby Witte paced the Raptors with a 44th place finish in 20:27. Witte qualified for the Class 2A state meet last season.

Eighth-grader Halle Mestery was less than 10 seconds behind her teammate as she crossed the finish line in 20:25 for a 49th place finish. Rounding out the top-five were Gwyneth Gerlach (21:28), Mary Kenney (21:38) and Brianna Sharp (21:57).

Woodbury

Royals senior Peter Michalowicz led the Royals by finishing 26th with a time of 17:16 at St. Olaf.

The Woodbury boys' team placed 10th in the meet while the girls finished 20th.

Rounding out the Royals' boys' varsity scorers were Grant Wittman (17:30), Aidan Browne (18:10), Christopher Romain (18:14) and Joshua Baston (18:32).

Last year's state qualifier sophomore Tiffany Holiday led the girls' team with a 30th place finish in 20:00. Following her on the varsity team were Maggie McCarthy (21:34), Haley Orf (22:18), Isabelle Browne (22:49) and Kirsten Anderson (23:21).

Park

Solomon Lankow was the top-finishing runner from Park last Thursday as the Wolfpack boys' placed 28th as a team while the girls' were 31st.

Lankow, a sophomore, finished 157th as he crossed the line in 18:47. Other boys' Park scorers were Reeding Amland (19:02), Parker Hahn (19:07), Jacob Diaz (19:08) and Mitchell Harrison (19:12).

Laurel Watters finished 237th for the Park girls' in 23:37, followed by Sicilya Knott (24:00). Hannah Schluetter (24:19), Tate Abrahamson (25:13) and Victoria Michaud (26:00).