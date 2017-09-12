Tennis: Royals have surprise start to the season

But while the Royals only have three of their top-10 players returning from last year, they still have been competitive in the Suburban East Conference. The Royals have started the SEC schedule 2-1, with the only loss coming 4-3 against an experienced East Ridge team.

"I knew I had some fighters, but I was pleasantly surprised with the results here," head coach Brandon Heath said.

Rain halted the Woodbury and East Ridge dual meet Sept. 5 with the score tied 3-3 and one match still going. Woodbury's Jaylin Tuman trailed East Ridge's Molly Kammann 2-5 in the third set when the rain started.

When the match resumed the next day, Tuman won three consecutive games to push the score to 5-5 before Kammann eventually won the third set 7-5.

Although she ended up falling short, Heath was happy with the effort.

"We told her and to the team that she did a great job," Heath said. "I know a lot of the girls were happy that it was Jaylin playing and not one of them."

In close dual meets, the score is often decided by the closest and most competitive match of the day that takes the longest to finish.

"You never know where it's going to fall," Heath said. "And it typically does fall to those four singles and third doubles.

Woodbury defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2 at home Aug. 31 and also won at Park 7-0 on Sept. 7 to start the SEC schedule.

The Royals are scheduled to next play Roseville at home Thursday, Sept. 14.