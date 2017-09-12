East Ridge boys' soccer gets back on track
A week after losing its first game of the season, East Ridge bounced back with a 6-0 win Sept. 7 at Forest Lake. It was the first game in Suburban East Conference play this season.
The Raptors now hold an overall record of 4-1.
Woodbury defeats Bloomington Jefferson
The Woodbury boys' soccer team is 2-0 on the season heading into its first scheduled SEC game Tuesday, Sept. 12, against East Ridge.
The Royals defeated Bloomington Jefferson 2-1 behind two goals from Jack Hays.
Park falls to state-ranked Stillwater
State-ranked Stillwater handed Park its third consecutive loss by the score of 4-0 on Sept. 6 in Stillwater.
Stillwater is the top-ranked team in Class 2A this season. The loss dropped the Wolfpack's overall record to 1-3-1.
Park is scheduled to next play Cretin-Derham Hall at home Thursday, Sept. 14.