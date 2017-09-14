Football: RL pulls away from Cats

"If we can put a complete game together we have a good football team," he said. "We've shown sparks of that, but it has to be a complete game. We've got to take the effort that the kids are giving, which there are; they're putting in the effort, but we just have to make sure that we're disciplined, that we're more consistent, and that we don't hurt ourselves with turnovers and penalties and things like that. We'll keep working; we'll keep grinding, but we have some work to do."

Rice Lake erupted for 28 unanswered points after clinging to a 13-6 halftime lead. After the Warriors struck first, Seth Kohel put River Falls on the board with a 34-yard touchdown run midway through the first half. After the extra point attempt was blocked, the Cats failed on the two-point conversion to keep the score 7-6.

Rice Lake scored in the final minute of the half to take a 13-6 lead into the locker room before scoring the final four touchdowns of the game to make the final 41-6.

"They made some big plays," Crail said about the Warriors in the second half. "We had some mistakes defensively and they took advantage of them. But that's a really good football team. They've got great team speed. I think you saw that on some plays on the edges and it hurt us."

Kohel finished with a career-high 145 yards on 16 carries and also caught two passes for 24 yards to account for 169 of the Wildcats' 271 yards of total offense. But Rice Lake's option offense piled up 408 total yards, including 312 on the ground.

"It's one of those offenses where they're going to get yards," Crail said. "They make take a loss on a play but if you're not disciplined on your assignment every single play something's going to break. And that's what happened on several occasions."

Luke Nelson and Jacob Miller led the Wildcat defense with 10 tackles each while Adam Feyereisen and Mitchell Williamson each had nine.

Rice Lake, ranked No. 5 in last week's Wisssports.net Coaches Poll, improved to 4-0 with the victory.

River Falls will head to Eau Claire this Friday, Sept. 15, for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Eau Claire Memorial (4-0, 2-0) at Carson Park. The Old Abes are coming off a 24-14 victory over Chippewa Falls last week.