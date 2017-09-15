Tennis: Tigers will take more weeks like that

The week started with Middle Border Conference wins against Mondovi on Sept. 5 and Ellsworth on Sept. 7. The Tigers hosted their annual quad meet on Sept. 9, scoring wins over Eau Claire North, Rice Lake and Altoona.

In the five total matches, the Tigers lost a total of four individual matches.

These were the first home meets of the season for the Tigers and the girls seemed to relish the chance to play on their home courts. The week began against Mondovi, which loaded all its best players into the singles lineup. The Tigers earned a 6-1 win Sept. 5.

That was followed by a 7-0 win against an improved Ellsworth team Sept. 7. Tiger coach Denise Devereux praised the constructive attitude the Tigers took toward these matches.

"Our girls did a great job of being aggressive. They're doing the things we've been working on," Devereux said.

One aspect the Tigers have been honing is trying to get to the net with more frequency. Devereux said the doubles teams all showed this, as did Anna Hop in the two singles flight.

In the opening round Sept. 9, the Tigers drew Eau Claire North. The Tigers swept the singles matches in the 5-2 victory. The lone doubles win came at three doubles. Devereux said Katrina Riba and Margo Gauper played well throughout the day to go 3-0.

Also going 3-0 for the day were Greta Bakke, Hop and Ari Devereux in the Tiger singles lineup.

Bakke scored a strong 6-3, 6-2 win when the Tigers faced Altoona in the final round of the tournament. Devereux said Bakke effectively started angling her volleys to take control of the match.

Altoona broke up its one doubles team and those girls played two and three singles. Hop came through with a big win at two singles, defeating Emily Kaszubowski 5-7, 6-4, 10-2. Hop's opponent had an extremely strong forehand and it took her a set to figure out how to move Kaszubowski around so the forehand could be neutralized.

Ari Devereux also played well, earning a 6-3, 6-1 win against Altoona.

After a very busy stretch in the schedule, the Tigers now have a bit of time to catch their breath. They have a week between matches, playing next in a home match Tuesday, Sept. 19, against Unity.