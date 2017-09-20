Cards improve to 5-0 over Boyceville

"I thought we rushed the ball pretty well tonight," Cardinals head coach Ryan Kapping said.

Dylan Bosshart made it 20-0 with a 31-yard TD run at 9:07 in the second quarter. Boyceville (1-4) answered quickly as quarterback Jayson Gonzales connected with Bryce Boda for a 31-yard TD with 7:23 left in the half.

Boda made it closer with 3:29 left before halftime on a 4-yard TD run. It cut the Cardinals lead to 20-12. Spring Valley responded with a 5-yard Williams rushing TD at 8:29 in the third quarter.

Nyeggen then scored on a 3-yard run for a 33-12 lead with 11:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Boyceville didn't score again until the final two minutes on an 11-yard TD pass from Gonzales to Luke Knudtson.

"I think our ability to run the football at least gave us a chance to hang on, and maybe finish a game when we really weren't playing our best," Kapping said.

Spring Valley dominated on the ground with 379 yards rushing and eating up 29:49 for time of possession. Nyeggen led the rushing attack with 241 yards on 35 carries. Bosshart had 42 yards on three attempts, and quarterback Aaron Borgerding had 31 yards on nine carries.

Borgerding went 3-5 passing for 16 yards. Tyson Kado caught three passes for 16 yards.

Bosshart led the defense with six tackles. Zach Williams and Borgerding each had four tackles. Borgerding also had two interceptions, and Craigen Anderson had one.

Spring Valley will visit Durand (3-2) Friday at 7 p.m. for a critical game in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference race.

"Durand is no doubt the best team we've faced so far this year," Kapping said.