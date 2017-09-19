Girls' tennis: Raptors win home tournament

First place finishers from East Ridge included Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis at first doubles, and Megan Karrow at first singles.

East Ridge also went 1-1 in duals last week, defeating Park 7-0 on Sept. 12 but falling to Breck 6-1 on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Karrow was the lone winner for East Ridge at second singles against Breck, winning in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.

East Ridge is scheduled to play at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 19, before coming home on Thursday, Sept. 21, to play Mounds View.