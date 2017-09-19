Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls' tennis: Raptors win home tournament

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 10:32 a.m.
    The East Ridge girls' tennis team celebrates a first-place finish at its home tournament Saturday. Photo by Tonya Dolezal

    The East Ridge girls' tennis team had a dominant day in its home tournament on Saturday, Sept. 16.

    The Raptors finished first as a team as each individual singles player or doubles team finished third place or higher in their flight. Woodbury finished third after tying Champlin Park in team points but losing the tiebreaker on head-to-head wins.

    First place finishers from East Ridge included Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis at first doubles, and Megan Karrow at first singles.

    East Ridge also went 1-1 in duals last week, defeating Park 7-0 on Sept. 12 but falling to Breck 6-1 on Thursday, Sept. 14.

    Karrow was the lone winner for East Ridge at second singles against Breck, winning in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.

    East Ridge is scheduled to play at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 19, before coming home on Thursday, Sept. 21, to play Mounds View.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolEast Ridge girls tennisRaptors
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
    Advertisement