The Raptors won the Suburban East Conference dual meet 100-78, but aside from the score, the Wolfpack were happy with what they accomplished in the pool.

"I feel like our girls have kind of stepped up in certain areas," Johnson said. "Although some of our girls swam off events today, their times were really good."

Many of the Park swimmers received a break during Thursday's meet by competing in events they don't usually swim. Tiana Cachuela led Park by taking first in the 50-yard freestyle (27.09) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.43).

Park has one of the smaller teams in the SEC this season. There are just four seniors are on the roster, compared to 15 freshmen.

But so far things have been smooth for Park.

"It's actually been really nice," Johnson said. "We've been able to do a little more individual work than we have in the past. Really all their times are pretty much the same, so it's kind of helped to work with some of the groups."

Park will next swim a road meet against Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 28.