The Wolves were tired, throwing players into uncomfortable positions, but they wouldn't have it any other way.

No, the game wasn't pretty, but it was a win.

The Wolves (2-4, 2-1) played Lake Holcombe-Cornell (2-4, 2-2) in a matchup that took a late 4th quarter score to seal the victory on Sept. 22, 26-24.

The Wolves head coach Mike Birtzer had one word to describe his team's play: "gutsy."

"We had guys step up...we're down guys, we've got a quarterback throwing up on the field, we've got guys who aren't feeling good, but they gutted it out," Birtzer said.

At halftime, the Wolves found themselves trailing 16-12, the Knights offense running the ball methodically down their throats. The Knights would rush the ball 43 times in the game, mainly feeding sophomore running back Wyatt Viegut 33 times, amassing 231 yards and three touchdowns.

Though they were rundown, Wolves junior Tyler Maxwell said at halftime, but nobody thought they were finished in the locker room.

"We just gotta get work in," Maxwell said. "The heat sucks, but you just gotta keep going."

With 11:46 left in the game, the Wolves down 24-12, sophomore quarterback Dalton Binkowski led the Wolves offense down the field.

On 4th and 18, Binkowski takes the snap and feels the pressure, rolling out to his left. On the left sideline, Wolves junior Nic Forster nails a wheel route and is wide open. Binkowski fires, hitting Forster in stride on his way to a 35-yard touchdown.

The Wolves went to the air frequently, with Binkowski saying they wanted to take advantage of mismatches between their offense and defense. The Wolves did it successfully, with Binkowski throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

One of Binkowski's favorite targets is Maxwell, who finished the game with six receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Maxwell's touchdown passes were long gains as well, the first an 84 yard touchdown and the second 49 yards.

Maxwell said the Wolves don't usually pass as often as they run, but they needed to change up their offense after losing Baier.

"We pass a little bit, but when we lost Luke [Baier] we didn't have anybody for backup," Maxwell said. "So we had to pick away at it and just keep going."

The Wolves got the ball back and were moving down the field, converting on a pivotal 4th and six with 6:23 left in the game. Binkowski again found Forster along the sideline, toe tapping himself in play before going out of bounds.

Binkowski said instinct came into play in the final drive, saying the game was moving quickly.

The Wolves found themselves only a yard away from a touchdown with 3:29 left in the game. Missing their 220 pound fullback, Binkowski took it himself, scoring the game winner.

Birtzer said moving players around on the final offensive drive was difficult, especially on the quarterback sneak that would be the game winning touchdown. Birtzer said they offense needed to make sure to pick up the blitzing linebacker overtop, so Binkowski could score.

Birtzer lauded his team, praising them for showing a trait that he could never teach them: heart.

"It's all about the guts," Birtzer said. "These guys, I'm so proud of them. The way that they played, I can't be more proud of a team and I've coached for a long time."

The Wolves next matchup is set for Sept. 29 in Elmwood, their homecoming game, against the Lakeland South division leader, Clear Lake (6-0, 3-0).

Birtzer said the team will need a week to get healthy and watch for the tough defensive matchup against the Warriors.

Binkowski said this game is pivotal for the Wolves, saying they will likely be the team that wins the Lakeland South title. But Binkowski isn't nervous about the stellar Warriors, rather he said anything can happen each week.

"Every week is zero to zero," Binkowski said. "We just need to go in with a good mind and do what we can do."