District teams get test at Milaca Mega Meet

The East Ridge boys' team finished 11th among Class 4A boys' teams, with Woodbury taking 13th and Park in 19th.

Joseph Reimann led the Raptors by finishing 10th with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 40 seconds. Other top-five finishers include Zach Getting in 66th (17:46), Ryan Imse in 71st (17:49), Eric Gramer in 77th (17:53) and John Faller in 81st (18:00).

Grant Wittman was the top-placing Woodbury runner after he crossed the finish line in 17:04. Peter Michalowicz placed 35th (17:11), followed by Aidan Browne in 54th (17:34), Joshua Baston in 108th (18:37) and Henry Scheit in 139th (19:33).

Eighth-grader Parker Hahn took 76th to pace the Wolfpack at the Milaca meet. Hahn's time ended up being 17:52. Following him were teammates Ben McDonald in 89th (18:13), Thomas Ohmann in 100th (18:29), Jacob Diaz in 114th (18:45) and Henry Fischer in 123rd (18:58).

East Ridge led all area girls teams by finishing sixth, followed by Woodbury in 11th and Park in 19th.

Sophomore Tiffany Holiday paced the Royals as she took sixth overall with a time of 19:53. Following her were Maggie McCarthy in 37th (21:00), Haley Orf in 62nd (21:28), Annika Melander in 92nd (22:28) and Margaret Stephenson in 100th (23:16).

East Ridge was led by eighth-grader Halle Mestery who finished 12th in 20:20. Following her were Abby Witte in 17th (20:33), Eleasha McKenzie in 34th (20:54), Tatum Geving in 44th (21:07) and Gwyneth Gerlach in 54th (21:20).

Laurel Watters was the top-finisher from Park as she placed 98th overall with a time of 23:12. Following her were Madeline Watters in 116th (24:11), Tate Abrahamson in 117th (24:11), Briahna Hensel in 121st (24:19) and Ashley Jensen in 123rd (24:25).

Roy Griak

Math and Science Academy freshman Tierney Wolfgram finished in 17th place in the Gold Division of the Roy Griak Cross-Country Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Les Bolstad Golf Course in St. Paul.

Wolfgram placed 17th in the field of more than 400 runners with a 5-kilometer time of 19:18. Minneapolis Washburn's Emily Covert won the race with a time of 18:13.

Math and Science Academy also fielded a full boys' team in the Roy Griak Maroon Division, placing 29th in the 58-team field. Harris Anderson led the boys' team by finishing eighth overall.