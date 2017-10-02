Missed opportunities, injuries sink Wolves

The Wolves (2-5, 2-2) were routed by the Warriors (7-0, 4-0), 44-0 in Elmwood on Homecoming night with crucial turnovers and key injuries hindering the team Friday, Sept. 29.

The Wolves were without senior fullback and defensive lineman Luke Baier due to back issues, while just the day prior a player was stricken with appendicitis.

Wolves head coach Mike Birtzer said injuries did affect his team's play, but ultimately the team was just outperformed.

"We were physically outmatched," Birtzer said. "Do we give effort? We always give effort. Our problem is that we can't always give, ya know, Friday night, when it should be June, July, and August."

The Warriors methodically drove the ball down the field on their opening drive, with multiple runs up the middle. The Warriors scored with a one-yard quarterback keeper from senior Cal Rosen with 6:24 left in the first quarter.

Then the floodgates opened.

Wolves sophomore Dalton Binkowski dropped back to pass, scrambling from Warriors defenders out to his right, threw an interception to Rosen, who returned the turnover for a 56-yard touchdown.

However, the Wolves stayed strong defensively, forcing a fumble with the Warriors driving in the second quarter with 9:29 on the Wolves 35-yard line. The following drive by the Wolves was a three and out, with the Warriors culminating two sacks.

After the punt by the Wolves, the Warriors drove down the field, scoring on a one-yard run by junior Nick Sempf.

Again, facing a 21-0 deficit in the second quarter, the Wolves stood strong, forcing the Warriors to turn the ball over, but couldn't capitalize with two minutes left in the quarter.

With 48 seconds remaining in the half, the Wolves drove down the field. Binkowski, again scrambling, missed two potential sacks and threw the ball up but was intercepted again by Rosen.

"Turnovers are a killer," Birtzer said. "That deflates your team."

While Birtzer was critical of his team, he did say while his team was physically outmatched, it didn't mean his team didn't try their hardest.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm proud of the effort," Birtzer said. "We need to execute better."

The Warriors are on top of the Lakeland South division, with the Wolves in the middle of the pack. Birtzer said the team's next matchup against Flambeau (2-5, 1-3) on Oct. 6 at Plum City High School will be crucial for the team.

Birtzer said the Falcons will run an offense that is similar to what they saw against the Warriors, with a few variables switched around.

"This should be a good lesson for our defensive ends...hopefully we get some guys back and we should be good to go," Birtzer said.