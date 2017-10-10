The Cardinals take a beating from SCC

The Friday, Oct. 6 game was decided by a score of 35-0.

St. Croix Central's Alec Fischer scored the Panthers' first touchdown of the night off of a nine-yard run in the first quarter. Derek Meyer's extra point attempt was good, bringing the score to 7-0.

Before the quarter ended, Ryan Larson ran for a 40-yard touchdown, lengthening St. Croix Central's lead to 13-0.

Larson scored his second and third touchdowns of the night off of 58- and three-yard runs in the second quarter.

Prescott's misery continued when Meyer returned a Cardinal fumble for a touchdown at the end of the second quarter and completed his own extra point attempt.

The Panthers laid off of the Cardinals in the third and fourth quarters, and left the final score at 35-0 after Meyer's fumble return.

The Cardinals rushed for 102 yards, 92 of which came from Ethan Luksich. Joe Roosen and Parker Nielsen contributed the other 10 Prescott yards. St. Croix Central boasted a total of 324 rushing yards on 38 attempts.

Neither team completed a pass attempt.

Prescott returns home on Friday, Oct. 13 where they'll face another tough competitor, the Ellsworth Panthers, at 7 p.m.