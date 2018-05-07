RFYH sets Learn to Skate, registration dates
The River Falls Youth Hockey Association is offering a free learn to skate program this fall. All boys and girls 4-7 years old in the River Falls, Ellsworth and Prescott school districts that haven't skated with RFYHA before are eligible. Lessons will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 24-Nov. 18. There is no previous skating experience requirement and all equipment provided by RFYHA is free of cost. The first 30 boys and girls to register are guaranteed a spot and equipment use. Pre-register to reserve a space at rfhockey.com/learntoskate. There is no further commitment, cost or obligation.
Early spring registration for RFYHA hockey programs is 6-8 p.m. May 16, with fall registration 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12. Youth hockey programs introduce kids to the fundamentals of skating and hockey and are open to all boys and girls ages 4 and up in the River Falls, Ellsworth and Prescott school districts. Practices start in October and continue until mid-March.
For more information, go to rfhockey.com or email Jody Christensen at jchockey15@gmail.com.