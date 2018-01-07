The event is presented by the Big Ring Flyers Bicycle Club and Race Team and is open to the public. They will have demo fat bikes available at the event for anyone that wants to come out and give it a try, courtesy of Crank Worx Bike Shop of River Falls.

There are two race categories. The competitive race class begins at 9:30 a.m. for a 45-minute race. The second class is an open/citizen race, starting at 10:45 a.m. for a 35-minute race/ride. On-site registration will take place from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Pre-registration can be done at bigringflyers.com/events or at the Big Ring Flyers page on Facebook.

The course will be groomed before the races, indoor warming and changing areas, free beer for registered riders, and food/drinks available for purchase during and after the race.

The course will be open for public riding after the Jan. 13 event and for the remainder of the season.

Here is the link for more information on the event: www.bigringflyers.com/events/frozen-gnome-fat-bike-challenge