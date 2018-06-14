Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Potter honored at Augustana

    By Bob Burrows Today at 10:00 a.m.
    MacKay Potter

    Augustana College senior MacKay Potter of Hudson earned the Vikings' lacrosse team's Ground Ball Award after winning 163 of 288 (.556) faceoffs this season, the school announced Monday, June 11.

    Potter is the Vikings' career record holder with 153 ground balls and has taken (876) and won (446) more faceoffs than any player in program history. His .509 career faceoff percentage ranks fourth all-time at Augustana, as do his 63 career games played.

    Augustana, located in Rock Island, Ill., finished the 2018 season with an 8-8 overall record and a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) mark of 3-3, good for fourth place and a spot in the conference tournament.

    Explore related topics:sportsotherAugustana CollegeHudson RaidersLacrosse
    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
    Advertisement