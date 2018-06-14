Potter honored at Augustana

Potter is the Vikings' career record holder with 153 ground balls and has taken (876) and won (446) more faceoffs than any player in program history. His .509 career faceoff percentage ranks fourth all-time at Augustana, as do his 63 career games played.

Augustana, located in Rock Island, Ill., finished the 2018 season with an 8-8 overall record and a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) mark of 3-3, good for fourth place and a spot in the conference tournament.