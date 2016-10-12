Conservation Day at the Star Prairie WPA

Conservation Day on the WPA partners --The Boy Scouts of America, Friends of St. Croix Wetland Management District and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-St. Croix WMD -- recently collected about 40 pounds, or an estimated 2.2 million milkweed seeds at the Star Prairie WPA.

The event brings together youth and adults for a day outdoors to learn about conservation methods in the St. Croix County area.

USFWS Manager Tom Kerr gave out instructions and answered questions before sending participants out into the field to collect the milkweed seeds as part of the St. Croix Wetlands Management District’s (SCWMD) annual Conservation Day on the WPA.

All photos by Tom Lindfors