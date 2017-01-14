Snowmobilers: You're required to purchase trail passes

Trail passes are only required when operating on snowmobile trails and corridors.

Annual trails passes are $30 for Wisconsin residents, $50 for non-residents, or $10 for someone who is a member of a snowmobile club affiliated with the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs.

Information about the discounts is available on the association's website at awsc.org/Trail-Pass- Registration.aspx.

For more detailed information regarding these requirements and how to order trail passes, search the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov, for keywords "snowmobile trail pass."

For information about the discounted club membership trail pass, contact the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs.

For any questions or to report a violation, call Conservation Warden Paul Sickman at 715-684-2914, ext. 120.