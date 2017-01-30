Increasing beef production to impact 2017 prices

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the U.S. cattle and calf inventory bottomed out in 2014 at 88.5 million head. The 2016 herd size was 92 million head, a 3 percent increase from the 89 million head in 2015.

For perspective, the U.S.beef herd ranged between 94 and 98 million head in the 2000s, and peaked at 135 million head in 1975.

What does this mean for area farmers?

More beef on the market will continue to pressure prices down or stay at current levels in the foreseeable future.

Recently Derrell Peel of Oklahoma State University provided his factors to watch in the beef market at the Western Wisconsin Ag Lenders Conference.

Several factors play into the beef market beyond the number of head available, and lower grain prices and plentiful feed supplies going into 2017 are certainly major factors to watch. Unforeseen changes in weather or exports could shock the market and throw current projections out the window.

One of the biggest changes to agriculture in recent years is the increasing impact of the global economy on local prices. Potential interest rate hikes, value of the U.S. dollar (which impacts trade), and foreign policy contribute to market uncertainty. When it comes to beef, the United States is a major player in both import and export markets. On a weight basis, the United States was the number one importer and number four exporter in 2016.

But on a dollar basis, the value of U.S. exports was roughly $1 billion greater than the value of imports in 2015.

Confused yet?

It’s been an interesting development to the beef market, but in a nutshell the world values U.S. beef for its high-quality cuts of steak.

These cuts are far more valuable in dollars per-pound than cuts of meat used for hamburger, which is very popular in the United States. Essentially the United States imports beef used for hamburger, which is plentiful in other parts of the world, and exports high-quality steaks which are much more scarce in the world.

The current outlook is for cattle prices to remain close to end-of-year 2016 prices, according to

Dr. Peel.

For a year-long average, 2017 looks to be down some from 2016. The increase in cattle numbers indicates a high likelihood that beef production could increase into 2018. That is because heifer calves held back in 2016 will not begin producing calves of their own until 2018.

This is speculative, but current trends point toward the beef herd stopping growth in 2017, which would stabilize prices going into 2019.

What remains to be seen is if lower prices at the grocery store will help increase local demand.

If current trends continue, beef imports look to decrease in 2017, and exports increase, offsetting a portion of increased supply. When cattle numbers were low, one way cattle feeders compensated was to grow steers larger before harvest.

It is worth watching to see if finished cattle weights stay the same or go back down as cattle numbers grow.

A recent development impacting local farmers is larger price discounts for Holstein steers compared to beef breed steers.

In late December, Tyson Foods announced it would no longer be purchasing Holstein steers. The typical difference of 10 to 15 cents per-pound less for a live Holstein steer compared to a beef breed steer has increased to 20 to 35 cents per-pound.

This change in Holstein steer prices will also affect what local dairy producers are paid for bull calves.